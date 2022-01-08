PM's security breach: Former top J-K officials, Army veterans call for exemplary action

Former top J-K officials and Army veterans on Saturday called for an exemplary action on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach at a virtual conference hosted by senior BJP leader and former legislator Devender Singh Rana here.

Describing the security breach during Modi's visit to Punjab as ''very serious and unprecedented'' in the history of Independent India, the participants said such an incident can neither be trivialised nor ignored keeping in view its implications on the national security and ramifications over the unity of the nation.

In an alleged security lapse, the prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover for around 15 minutes in Punjab’s Ferozepur due to the blockade of the road by farmers on Wednesday.

Former chief secretary and serving Chairman of J-K Public Service Commission B R Sharma, former J-K DGP Kuldeep Khoda, Maj Gen Goverdhan Singh Jamwal, Lt General R K Sharma and Brig Anil Gupta were among those who participated in the over 90-minute virtual conference.

According to a press release, the participants were unanimous for the expeditious and fair probe into the incident.

They termed the alleged breach a manifestation of failure of the Punjab administration, especially police, saying the SPG Act was blatantly ignored and bluebook violated as deliberate attempts were made to undermine the gravity of the situation, in which the country's top political executive was “almost trapped” on the flyover with no route to escape in an “ambush-like scenario”.

Some of the speakers feared an untoward incident having taken place in view of the site being just 20-odd km away from the international border with Pakistan.

An Army veteran observed that the security of the prime minister should be of paramount importance as Modi is ''taking on the enemy nations in the neighbourhood firmly'' and standing tall in the world community by taking a bold stand on global issues.

