Cong will win Goa polls, says state unit chief Chodankar
- Country:
- India
Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar on Saturday said his party will win the Assembly polls in the state scheduled for February 14.
He said party workers and people were eager to get rid of the communal and corrupt BJP government in the state. The ruling BJP should not bend the rules the way it did during the Zilla Panchayat polls, in which the Congress was trounced, Chodankar said.
He said the Congress will announce its second list of candidates on Sunday, and it will include a couple of names from alliance partner Goa Forward Party.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Chodankar
- Girish Chodankar
- Goa Forward Party
- Goa Congress
ALSO READ
'Congress and corruption are synonyms of each other': Uttarakhand CM Dhami
35 per cent of adult population yet to be vaccinated: Congress
No plans to bring back repealed farm laws again; Congress creating confusion: Tomar
Congress became property of one family after Independence: UP Assembly Speaker
Why Congress repeatedly targeting Hindu society: BJP MP Harnath Singh slams Digvijay Singh