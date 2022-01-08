Cong will win Goa polls, says state unit chief Chodankar

Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar on Saturday said his party will win the Assembly polls in the state scheduled for February 14.

He said party workers and people were eager to get rid of the communal and corrupt BJP government in the state. The ruling BJP should not bend the rules the way it did during the Zilla Panchayat polls, in which the Congress was trounced, Chodankar said.

He said the Congress will announce its second list of candidates on Sunday, and it will include a couple of names from alliance partner Goa Forward Party.

