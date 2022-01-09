Left Menu

Assembly polls: Time for secular Left forces to unite against communal elements, says CPI MP

The remark comes after the Election Commission announced the poll schedule for five states on Saturday.The assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa will be held between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases, with the counting of votes on March 10, the poll panel said.

CPI MP Binoy Viswam on Saturday called on ''secular democratic Left forces" to unite in the face of "communal elements" deviating the public from real issues.

The remark comes after the Election Commission announced the poll schedule for five states on Saturday.

The assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa will be held between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases, with the counting of votes on March 10, the poll panel said.

''Poll dates announced. Communal forces began their job to deviate the masses from real issues of life. Food, shelter, employment are the issues. Those who have no answers on them would engage in communal divisive politics. Secular democratic left forces should unite now," Viswam said in a tweet.

The elections have huge political significance with the BJP ruling in four of these five states, while it is making a big push to capture Congress-ruled Punjab where the Aam Aadmi Party is also emerging as an important player.

