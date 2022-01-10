Left Menu

U.S. Republican Rep. Jordan says he will not cooperate Jan. 6 inquiry

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-01-2022 06:46 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 06:46 IST
U.S. Republican Rep. Jordan says he will not cooperate Jan. 6 inquiry
  • United States

U.S. Republican Representative Jim Jordan, a close confidante of former President Donald Trump, said on Sunday he will not cooperate with the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by Trump's supporters.

"This request is far outside the bounds of any legitimate inquiry, violates core Constitutional principles and would serve to further erode legislative norms," Jordan said in a letter to the committee's chairman, Democrat Bennie Thompson, after the panel last month requested an interview with Jordan.

