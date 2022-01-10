U.S. Republican Rep. Jordan says he will not cooperate Jan. 6 inquiry
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Republican Representative Jim Jordan, a close confidante of former President Donald Trump, said on Sunday he will not cooperate with the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by Trump's supporters.
"This request is far outside the bounds of any legitimate inquiry, violates core Constitutional principles and would serve to further erode legislative norms," Jordan said in a letter to the committee's chairman, Democrat Bennie Thompson, after the panel last month requested an interview with Jordan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Republican
- U.S.
- Democrat
- Jim Jordan
- Jordan
- Donald Trump
- House
- Capitol
- Thompson
- Bennie
ALSO READ
UP Govt to construct houses for poor on land freed from mafias: Yogi Adityanath
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump spokesman says he has cooperated with U.S. House panel probing Jan. 6; Exclusive-U.S. to lift travel curbs on eight African countries - source and more
Minor girl raped, killed in MP; body found on roof of her house
Both Houses of Parliament prorogued
Devotees, at Mother House want 'Nuns to be allowed to do their work'