Michael Lobo resigns as Goa minister, quits BJP

Goa minister and BJP MLA Michael Lobo on Monday resigned from the Pramod Sawant-led ministry and also as member of the Legislative Assembly, ahead of the state polls scheduled next month.Lobo, who represented the Calangute Assembly constituency, submitted his resignations to the chief ministers office and the Goa Assemblys Speaker.I have resigned from both the posts.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 10-01-2022 11:25 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 11:25 IST
Goa minister and BJP MLA Michael Lobo on Monday resigned from the Pramod Sawant-led ministry and also as member of the Legislative Assembly, ahead of the state polls scheduled next month.

Lobo, who represented the Calangute Assembly constituency, submitted his resignations to the chief minister's office and the Goa Assembly's Speaker.

“I have resigned from both the posts. I will see what steps are to be taken next. I have also resigned from the BJP,” Lobo, who held charge of the state waste management department, told reporters.

Asked whether he will join the Congress, Lobo said he is in talks with other political parties.

He claimed that people were unhappy with the ruling BJP in the coastal state. ''The voters told me that the BJP is no more a party of the common people,” he said, while claiming that the grass-root level workers were feeling ignored by the party.

The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced that elections to all 40 Assembly constituencies in Goa would be held on February 14.

The BJP, Congress, Goa Forward Party (GFP), Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Trinamool Congress Party (TMC), and NCP are the main political parties in the fray.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

