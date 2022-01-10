Left Menu

BJP leader Khushbu tests positive for Covid-19

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar on Monday said she has been infected with coronavirus and that she has isolated herself.The BJP leader said she hates being alone.Ok. finally Covid catches up with me after dodging last 2 waves. N get tested if any signs, the senior actor said in a tweet.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-01-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 13:46 IST
Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar on Monday said she has been infected with coronavirus and that she has isolated herself.

The BJP leader said she hates being alone.

''Ok. finally #Covid catches up with me after dodging last 2 waves. I have just tested positive. Till last eve i was negative. Have a running nose, did a test n Voila! I have isolated myself. Hate being alone. So keep me entertained for the next 5 days. N get tested if any signs,'' the senior actor said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

