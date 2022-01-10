'Observing Martyrdom Day of Sahibzadas as 'Veer Bal Diwas' a Welcome Move': Parminder Singh Brar Thanks Prime Minister

Chandigarh, India (NewsVoir) BJP's leader Parminder Singh Brar has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to observe the martyrdom day of the ChhotteSahibzade of Guru Gobind Singh Sahib ji as 'Veer Bal Diwas' and thanked the Prime Minister for this announcement. In a statement issued here today, Brar said that the Prime Minister has announced that every year on 26th December, Veer Bal Diwas will be observed in the name of Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh Sahib. He said that for a long time there was a demand from the country and abroad from the Sikh community that the martyrdom day of Sahibzadas should be celebrated as 'Bal Diwas'. He said that the story of the martyrdom of ChhotteSahibzade and Mata Gujri ji is very important and every child of the country should know about. He said that there is no such example in the world where children of 7 and 9 years old did not care about coercion and oppression, did not leave their religion and opted for martyrdom. He said that every year lakhs of devotees gather in the ShaheediJod Mela held at Fatehgarh Sahib to have a glimpse of the wall, foundation of which Sahibzadas were martyred. Brar said that after 75 years of the country's independence, Modi ji is the only Prime minister who felt the need to recognise the sacrifice of those Sahibzade, and why it is important to remember them, and read about them. He thanked the Prime Minister for his gesture and added that for a long time Sikh community has been demanding the same, which has finally been fulfilled. He said that the saga of Sahibzadas will now reach our children because of this decision and will bring our countrymen together to commemorate and pay tribute to the supreme martyrdom of Chhotte Sahibzade. He also lauded the Prime Minister for all his decisions with respect to the Sikh community, which included reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor, which connects Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan to the border with India, justice for 1984 riot victims and reopening of cases for a probe by SIT, release of postage stamp to commemorate 550th parkashutsav, observing the 400th parkashutsav of Guru Tegh Bahadur by organising several events, securing safe exit of over 457 Sikhs in Afghanistan, among several other decisions in support of the Sikh community. Image: Veer Bal Diwas PWR PWR

