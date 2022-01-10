Left Menu

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 10-01-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 20:08 IST
State govt violating model code: Rawat
Opposition Congress on Monday accused the Uttarakhand government of violating the model code of conduct and urged the Election Commission of India to act against it. ''The state government has made appointments in different departments including excise, education and health showing utter disregard for the model code of conduct which came into force with the announcement of poll dates,'' Congress campaign head Harish Rawat said at a press conference here.

''The state government is violating the model code of conduct in the brazen and shameful manner by appointing chosen favourites in these departments,'' he said.

The party also lodged a written complaint with the state's Chief Electoral Officer asking the commission to cancel the appointments made in violation of the model code of conduct and seize all documents related to them.

