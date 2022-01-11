Sowing seeds of communalism as 'Tukde Tukde Gang' members joining SP, says BJP on Imran Masood

On the reports of Congress leader Imran Masood likely to join Akhilesh Yadav's party ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and UP Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Tuesday said that members of 'Tukde tukde gang' of Congress are joining Samajwadi Party. "There are many members of 'tukde tukde gang' in Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress. 'Tukde tukde gang' of Congress are joining SP today. They'll sow the seed of communalism and try to weaken nationalist forces in Uttar Pradesh," said Singh

Masood is likely to take the formal membership of the Samajwadi Party on Tuesday. Earlier on Monday declaring his decision of changing the party, Masood said, "The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule of assembly polls. If we observe the current political circumstances of Uttar Pradesh, there is a direct fight between BJP and SP. So, I had a discussion with my supporters and we have decided to support Akhilesh (Yadav) Ji."

Citing the reason to leave Congress, he said, "Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have given me respect but in the current political scenario, the party does not have any vote share in Uttar Pradesh. Akhilesh Ji can bring development to the state." Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

