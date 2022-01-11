Curfew, lockdown no way to check pandemic, says Ramanath Rai
Lockdowns and curfews are no solutions to check the third wave of the pandemic and the Karnataka government has to find alternative ways to combat Covid-19, Senior Congress leader B Ramanath Rai said on Tuesday.Addressing reporters here, Rai said the people had already suffered a lot through the lockdowns imposed during the two earlier waves.
- Country:
- India
Lockdowns and curfews are no solutions to check the third wave of the pandemic and the Karnataka government has to find alternative ways to combat Covid-19, Senior Congress leader B Ramanath Rai said on Tuesday.
Addressing reporters here, Rai said the people had already suffered a lot through the lockdowns imposed during the two earlier waves. Many have lost jobs and their livelihood. Restrictions affecting public activities should now be avoided as the peak of the pandemic is over. The Yakshagana artistes, who lost all the stage shows in the last season, have been hit hard by the weekend curfew, the former state minister said.
He said even Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking part in several election rallies during the third wave. If the government is forced to impose lockdowns, it should provide relief to all sections of society, Rai said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yakshagana
- Congress
- Ramanath Rai
- Karnataka
- Narendra Modi
- Lockdowns
ALSO READ
Punjab polls: BJP, Amarinder's Punjab Lok Congress, Dhindsa's SAD (Sanyukt) to issue joint manifesto
Congress loses main opposition status, TMC gains big in Meghalaya in 2021
Government, Congress face-off on Covid vaccination
Congress turns 137, braces for challenges to regain lost ground ahead of 2024 polls
Congress flag falls from post as Sonia Gandhi tries to unfurl it