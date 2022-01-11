Left Menu

Curfew, lockdown no way to check pandemic, says Ramanath Rai

Lockdowns and curfews are no solutions to check the third wave of the pandemic and the Karnataka government has to find alternative ways to combat Covid-19, Senior Congress leader B Ramanath Rai said on Tuesday.Addressing reporters here, Rai said the people had already suffered a lot through the lockdowns imposed during the two earlier waves.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 11-01-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 17:23 IST
Curfew, lockdown no way to check pandemic, says Ramanath Rai
  • Country:
  • India

Lockdowns and curfews are no solutions to check the third wave of the pandemic and the Karnataka government has to find alternative ways to combat Covid-19, Senior Congress leader B Ramanath Rai said on Tuesday.

Addressing reporters here, Rai said the people had already suffered a lot through the lockdowns imposed during the two earlier waves. Many have lost jobs and their livelihood. Restrictions affecting public activities should now be avoided as the peak of the pandemic is over. The Yakshagana artistes, who lost all the stage shows in the last season, have been hit hard by the weekend curfew, the former state minister said.

He said even Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking part in several election rallies during the third wave. If the government is forced to impose lockdowns, it should provide relief to all sections of society, Rai said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022