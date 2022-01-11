Left Menu

PM Modi speaks to Karnataka CM who tested COVID positive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai to enquire about the health condition after the latter tested positive for COVID.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 11-01-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 18:45 IST
PM Modi speaks to Karnataka CM who tested COVID positive
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai to enquire about the health condition after the latter tested positive for COVID. According to Chief Minister's office, Prime Minister advised Bommai to get proper treatment. The conversation lasted for about five minutes.

Chief Minister Bommai explained to Prime Minister about his health conditions and the COVID-19 situation in Karnataka. Bommai also informed Prime Minister that besides him, two more members of his family have been infected with the virus. Chief Minister said that he is attending meetings via virtual mode in Bengaluru. He also informed Prime Minister Modi that necessary measures are being taken to check the spread of the disease and the vaccination campaign has been intensified.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Monday evening said that he had tested positive for COVID-19 infection. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Noted Kannada literary figure Chandrashekhar Patil no more

Noted Kannada literary figure Chandrashekhar Patil no more

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022