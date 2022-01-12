SFI activist's death: CPI(M)'s mourning lacks sincerity, says KPCC chief

Two days after an SFI activist was murdered at the government engineering college in Idukki allegedly by Youth Congress activists, Kerala PCC chief K Sudhakaran on Wednesday hit out at the ruling CPI(M) and claimed the left party was more keen to buy land to construct a memorial for the deceased student rather than mourning his death.

Attacking the Left party, he alleged that it had celebrated the death by organising 'Thiruvathirakali,' (a traditional group dance). He also slammed the left student outfit, saying it had turned campuses in the State into a ground for violence and ''Dheeraj's killing was a martyrdom that was asked for'' by the outfit.

He accused the CPI(M)'s student and youth outfits of not permitting the opposition student organisations, including the Kerala Students Union (Congress student outfit-KSU), to function in the professional college campuses in the state.

He alleged that goondas from outside the campus had made the Engineering College hostel as their den and targeted the KSU workers who were preparing for the campus election.

The KPCC chief admitted that the Youth Congress workers had gone to the College to support the KSU workers in the electioneering process.

Condemning Sudhakaran's remarks, the SFI said Sudhakaran will go to any extent to justify the killing of its activists by Youth Congress and KSU workers. Sudhakaran also criticised the Marxist party for organising a mega ''thiruvathirakali'' (a traditional form of group dance) in Thiruvananthapuram in connection with the party's district conference the other day soon after the death of 21-year-old Dheeraj Rajendran.

The Congress strongman alleged there has been widespread violence across the state under the guise of protest and several KSU and Youth Congress activists were being subjected to assault in the name of the Idukki incident.

''The party offices and buildings of the Congress are attacked but the police are remaining as mute spectators,'' the Congress veteran further alleged.

''When the news about Dheeraj's death came out, what the Communist party people in my place (Kannur) did first was to purchase and register eight cents of land to construct a memorial for him. They went to buy the land at a time when they should have mourned his death. They (CPI-M) celebrated by organising Thiruvathirakali,'' he alleged.

Nikhil Paily, a local leader of the Youth Congress, and another worker Jerin Jijo were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stabbing to death Dheeraj Rajendran, a student of the college.

Two students, Abjijith and Amal, were also seriously injured in the attack. In the FIR, the police have mentioned that the murder took place due to political rivalary.

The ruling CPI(M) has alleged that the murder was pre-planned and claimed that 21 Left workers were killed in the state in the last six years.

