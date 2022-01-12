Will you resign? UK PM Johnson says: await inquiry outcome
Asked on Wednesday if he would resign, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he would not pre-empt the findings of an independent inquiry into parties at his office during coronavirus lockdowns. "As for his political point, I don't think that he should pre-empt the outcome of the inquiry."
Asked on Wednesday if he would resign, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he would not pre-empt the findings of an independent inquiry into parties at his office during coronavirus lockdowns. Opposition leader Keir Starmer asked if Johnson would do the "decent thing and resign."
"I regret very much that we did not do things differently that evening," Johnson told parliament. "As for his political point, I don't think that he should pre-empt the outcome of the inquiry."
