Odisha rural poll: SEC asks administration to remove govt hoardings

A day after the model code of conduct was imposed across Odisha for the three-tier panchayat polls, the State Election Commission on Wednesday asked all the district collectors to immediately remove hoardings and stickers highlighting government schemes, which are displayed in public places and offices. It has been brought to the notice of the Commission that hoardings highlighting the achievements of the government with or without photographs of politicians are on display in various government offices and public places, the SEC said in a letter to the district collectors. This apart, stickers informing people about different government schemes were pasted in the vehicles of officers and many of these also carry photographs of politicians, it said.

“Both of these actions violate the Model Code of Conduct which is in force throughout the State (including Urban areas). The Commission hereby directs that all such hoardings and stickers be immediately removed and compliance furnished forthwith,” the letter read.

The three-tier panchayat elections in Odisha will be held in five phases on February 16, 18, 20, 22 and 24. The results will be declared on February 26, 27 and 28.

While announcing the date of polling, the SEC, A P Padhi, had on Tuesday declared that the model code of conduct came into force immediately.

Meanwhile, official sources said that Padhi will hold a meeting with district collectors and superintendents of police at 10.30 am on January 15 in virtual mode on conducting the panchayat polls.

The elections will be held to elect 853 Zilla Parishad members, 6,794 Sarpanchs and 91,913 ward members. Over 2.79 crore voters will be eligible to exercise their franchise.

