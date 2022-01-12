Left Menu

Odisha rural poll: SEC asks administration to remove govt hoardings

A day after the model code of conduct was imposed across Odisha for the three-tier panchayat polls, the State Election Commission on Wednesday asked all the district collectors to immediately remove hoardings and stickers highlighting government schemes, which are displayed in public places and offices.

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 12-01-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 19:21 IST
Odisha rural poll: SEC asks administration to remove govt hoardings
  • Country:
  • India

A day after the model code of conduct was imposed across Odisha for the three-tier panchayat polls, the State Election Commission on Wednesday asked all the district collectors to immediately remove hoardings and stickers highlighting government schemes, which are displayed in public places and offices. It has been brought to the notice of the Commission that hoardings highlighting the achievements of the government with or without photographs of politicians are on display in various government offices and public places, the SEC said in a letter to the district collectors. This apart, stickers informing people about different government schemes were pasted in the vehicles of officers and many of these also carry photographs of politicians, it said.

“Both of these actions violate the Model Code of Conduct which is in force throughout the State (including Urban areas). The Commission hereby directs that all such hoardings and stickers be immediately removed and compliance furnished forthwith,” the letter read.

The three-tier panchayat elections in Odisha will be held in five phases on February 16, 18, 20, 22 and 24. The results will be declared on February 26, 27 and 28.

While announcing the date of polling, the SEC, A P Padhi, had on Tuesday declared that the model code of conduct came into force immediately.

Meanwhile, official sources said that Padhi will hold a meeting with district collectors and superintendents of police at 10.30 am on January 15 in virtual mode on conducting the panchayat polls.

The elections will be held to elect 853 Zilla Parishad members, 6,794 Sarpanchs and 91,913 ward members. Over 2.79 crore voters will be eligible to exercise their franchise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022