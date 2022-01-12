Left Menu

Pb-polls: Farmers’ body SSM releases first list of candidates, Rajewal to fight from Samrala

The Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, a political front launched by various farmer bodies for fighting the February 14 Punjab assembly polls, on Wednesday released its first list of 10 candidates.The list included the names of farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal as the outfits candidate for the Samrala assembly seat.

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 12-01-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 19:39 IST
The Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, a political front launched by various farmer bodies for fighting the February 14 Punjab assembly polls, on Wednesday released its first list of 10 candidates.

The list included the names of farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal as the outfit’s candidate for the Samrala assembly seat. Rajewal is leading the SSM.

The list revealed that farmer leader Prem Singh Bhangu will fight from Ghanaur, Harjinder Singh Tanda from Khadoor Sahib, Ravneet Singh Brar from Mohali and Dr Sukhmandeep Singh from Tarn Taran.

Additionally, Rajesh Kumar will fight from Kartarpur, Ajay Kumar from Phillaur, Ramandeep Singh from Jaiton, Balraj Singh from Qadian and Dr Navdeep Singh from Moga, it said.

While ruling out any alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party a few days back, Rajewal had said they would announce their first list of candidates.

Various Punjab farmer bodies which had taken part in the stir against the Centre's now-repealed farm laws had launched their political front last month and announced to contest the state assembly polls. Voting for Punjab will be held on February 14 and votes will be counted on March 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

