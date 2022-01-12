AAP declares third list of candidates for Goa Assembly polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its third list of candidates for the upcoming Goa Assembly Elections on Wednesday. AAP leader Atishi tweeted the list of five candidates. "Happy to announce the third list of candidates for Goa Assembly elections in February 2022! .@AamAadmiParty is all geared up to bring political change in Goa! Best of luck to all the candidates!", she tweeted.

According to the list, Valmiki Naik will contest from Panjim, Surel Tilve from Ponda, Gurudas Yesu Naik to contest from Marcaim, Pundalik Dhargarkar from Prenem and Vishnu Naik from Siolim. Earlier, AAP had released its first and second list where 20 other candidates have been declared who would contest Goa polls in February. With this AAP declared the names of its 25 candidates out of the 40-seated Goa Assembly. AAP is all set to contest the Goa election for the first time this year. (ANI)

