Dehradun DM instructs officials to monitor expenditure of political parties, candidates

Dehradun District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar on Wednesday instructed the concerned officials to monitor the expenditure of political parties and candidates during an inspection of the media certification and monitoring room set up in Vikas Bhavan premises ahead of 2022 state assembly polls.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 12-01-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 22:17 IST
DM R Rajesh Kumar during the visit. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The District Election Officer / District Magistrate said that he has kept the MCMC room effective 24x7 and keeping a close watch on the election activities, monitoring the political activities going on in print, electronic media and social media and for timely effective exchange of reports. Instructions have been given to the Assistant Nodal officer Badri Chandra and the concerned personnel present.

The District Magistrate said that he gave necessary directions while inspecting the Expenditure Monitoring Control Room set up in the Treasury and the Election Control Room in the Call Centre and Disaster Control Room. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

