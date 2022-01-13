Sidhu says not running after any post in poll-bound Punjab, takes dig at own government, party leadership

Amid seeming tussle in Punjab Congress over the declaration of chief ministerial candidate ahead of assembly polls, state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday said he is "not running for any post" and took a swipe at the "system" which, he said, "could not give justice" in sacrilege and drugs cases. Sidhu seemingly threatened the party's government in the state and also the party's central leadership which has made decisions concerning Punjab leadership over the past five years.

"It's either this system will stay or Navjot Singh Sidhu," he said indicating that he may quit if there is change desired by him. He said the system is being run by "mafias in connivance of mischievous politicians".

"A system which could not give justice to our Guru and could not punish the big fishes involved in Drug trade needs to be demolished. I categorically state that I'm not running for any post and it's either this system will stay or Navjot Singh Sidhu," he said in a tweet. Sidhu alleged that the glory of Punjab has been "annihilated by the nexus of few political leaders and mafia"."The fight is to change this system which has eroded Punjab like termites and is being run by Mafias in connivance of mischievous politicians. This system cries for a change and reforms as the glory of Punjab has been annihilated by the nexus of Few political leaders and Mafia," he said.

Sidhu's latest tweets came a day after he had said that it was for the people of Punjab to decide who will be the next chief minister of Punjab and not party high command. Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has said that the party should declare chief ministerial candidate to brighten his prospects in the forthcoming assembly polls.

Sidhu has in the past has taken on party government in the state over "inaction" in the cases related to desecration of Guru Granth Sahib and the subsequent police firing in 2015 and drug trade and again referred to these issues in his latest tweets. Sidhu had earlier also said that registering an FIR against Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia under NDPS Act was not enough and he will not rest till he is arrested. Majithia has been granted interim bail by the High Court.

Punjab will go to the polls on Februray 14 and the ruling Congress in Punjab faces internal challenges apart from a multi-cornered contest. (ANI)

