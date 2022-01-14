Left Menu

Biden says he is not sure if he can get voting rights bills through Congress

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he was not sure if his administration could push voting rights legislation through Congress but that he would continue fighting to change the law.

Speaking to reporters after meeting with Senate Democrats behind closed doors, Biden said: "“I hope we can get this done but I’m not sure.”

