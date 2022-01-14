Left Menu

Arvind Kejriwal on two-day Goa visit ahead of assembly polls

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be on two-day visit to Goa from January 15-16 ahead of assembly polls in the state scheduled to take place this February.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 20:25 IST
Arvind Kejriwal on two-day Goa visit ahead of assembly polls
Delhi CM and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be on two-day visit to Goa from January 15-16 ahead of assembly polls in the state scheduled to take place this February. Kejriwal will reach Goa on January 15 at around 1:30 PM and will start kick off the 'Door to Door' campaign of the party that day.

On January 16, the AAP national convener will hold a press conference in Panaji. Goa will go to the polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

 United States
3
(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022