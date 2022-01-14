President Biden to hold formal press conference next Wednesday

President Joe Biden plans to hold a formal news conference next Wednesday, the White House said on Friday, as he marks the anniversary of his first year in office.

Biden has had few news conferences since taking office last January 20 but has had many brief question-and-answer sessions with reporters at his events.

(Reporting By Steve Holland, Editing by Franklin Paul)

