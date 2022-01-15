EC issues notice to Samajwadi Party for violating COVID guidelines

The Election Commission on Saturday has issued notice to Samajwadi Party for allegedly violating the COVID-19 protocols in the party office at Lucknow's Vikramaditya Marg. In the wake of rising COVID cases, the EC, in its order, had forbidden the political parties to hold roadshows, rallies, padayatras till January 15.

After a few media houses reported violation of COVID-19 guidelines to the Commission in a public gathering in the office compound of the Samajwadi Party on Friday, the Chief Electoral Officer was asked to report on the matter. To which he stated that "existing COVID-19 protocols have been violated by organising the public gathering" in the Samajwadi party premises which the party said to be a "virtual rally". Following this, on Friday an FIR was also registered against Samajwadi Party (SP). The Election Commission has sought an answer from the SP within 24 hours regarding the violation of the Commission's guidelines.

Voting for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes will be held on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)