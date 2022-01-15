Left Menu

EC issues notice to Samajwadi Party for violating COVID guidelines

The Election Commission on Saturday has issued notice to Samajwadi Party for allegedly violating the COVID-19 protocols in the party office at Lucknow's Vikramaditya Marg.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 15-01-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 21:21 IST
EC issues notice to Samajwadi Party for violating COVID guidelines
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission on Saturday has issued notice to Samajwadi Party for allegedly violating the COVID-19 protocols in the party office at Lucknow's Vikramaditya Marg. In the wake of rising COVID cases, the EC, in its order, had forbidden the political parties to hold roadshows, rallies, padayatras till January 15.

After a few media houses reported violation of COVID-19 guidelines to the Commission in a public gathering in the office compound of the Samajwadi Party on Friday, the Chief Electoral Officer was asked to report on the matter. To which he stated that "existing COVID-19 protocols have been violated by organising the public gathering" in the Samajwadi party premises which the party said to be a "virtual rally". Following this, on Friday an FIR was also registered against Samajwadi Party (SP). The Election Commission has sought an answer from the SP within 24 hours regarding the violation of the Commission's guidelines.

Voting for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes will be held on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
2
FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launches

FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launc...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022