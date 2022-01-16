Under Modi's leadership, India's vaccination drive fastest in world: BJP

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership on the completion of one year of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in India, the BJP on Sunday said it was the fastest in the world and so far more than 150 crore doses have been administered.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, party spokesperson Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said India has set a record in the vaccination drive.

It started only a year ago and 156.83 crore doses have been administered so far.

It was the world's fastest vaccination drive under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Rathore said.

Despite doubts raised by the opposition parties over vaccines, about 96 per cent of the population has received the first dose, he said, adding that it shows people's faith in Prime Minister Modi and his leadership.

Rathore further said on average 66 lakh doses were given daily in the last three months. About three crore doses have also been administered to the youth in the age group of 15-18 years.

