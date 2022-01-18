Left Menu

AAP declares Bhagwant Mann as CM face for Punjab Assembly polls

Bhagwant Mann will be the Aam Aadmi Partys AAP chief ministerial face for the Punjab Assembly polls, party chief Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday. The 48-year-old two-time Sangrur MPs name was announced at a public event where Kejriwal declared the result of the AAPs Janta Chunegi Apna CM drive in which it had asked the people of Punjab as to who should be the partys chief ministerial candidate.Mann is the partys state unit chief.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-01-2022 13:36 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 13:35 IST
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal with AAP MP Bhagwant Mann Image Credit: ANI
Bhagwant Mann will be the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) chief ministerial face for the Punjab Assembly polls, party chief Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday. The 48-year-old two-time Sangrur MP's name was announced at a public event where Kejriwal declared the result of the AAP's 'Janta Chunegi Apna CM' drive in which it had asked the people of Punjab as to who should be the party's chief ministerial candidate.

Mann is the party's state unit chief. The party had received 21.59 lakh responses under its campaign to elect its CM face for the Assembly polls, party leaders said.

Addressing the media here, Kejriwal said, "Out of 21.59 lakh votes received, many people included my name. I had earlier said that I am not in the race. We declared those votes (naming Kejriwal) as invalid. Out of the remaining, 93.3 per cent people named Sardar Bhagwant Mann's name''.

On the second slot was (Punjab Congress chief) Navjot Singh Sidhu, who got 3.6 per cent votes, added Kejriwal.

"Bhagwant Mann is officially declared as Punjab's next CM and AAP's CM face," said Kejriwal.

After his name was announced, Mann got emotional. The comedian-turned-politician's mother and sister were also present at the event.

The AAP is the only outfit among major parties contesting the polls which has announced its chief ministerial face.

Voting for Punjab's 117 Assembly seats is scheduled for February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10.

