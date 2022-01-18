Left Menu

Veteran Maha leader ND Patil cremated in Kolhapur

PTI | Pune | Updated: 18-01-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 15:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Shetkari Kamgar Paksha leader and former Maharashtra minister Narayan Dyandeo Patil was cremated with full state honours in Kolhapur on Tuesday.

The 92-year-old leader's body was kept in Shahu College ground there, and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and several ministers along with hundreds of followers were among those who paid tribute.

The cremation was held in the presence of a limited number of people due to COVID-19 norms, said officials. Patil, who was highly-respected for his fight for issues connected to farmers and the marginalized sections of society since entering public life in 1948, died of old age on Monday.

He was an MLC for 18 years and MLA between 1985 and 1990 and was known for his in-depth knowledge of agrarian and social issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

