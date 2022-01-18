Left Menu

Mumbai court rejects ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's bail plea in money laundering case

A special court in Mumbai rejected the bail plea of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in money laundering case on Tuesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-01-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 16:12 IST
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
A special court in Mumbai rejected the bail plea of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in money laundering case on Tuesday. Deshmukh had filed a petition seeking default bail under section 167(2) of the IPC. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed the bail petition of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader.

Anil Deshmukh is currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail. The Former Maharashtra Home Minister was arrested by the ED on November 1, last year in connection with the alleged Rs 100-crore extortion and money laundering case.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had accused Anil Deshmukh of asking dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore from hotels and bars in Mumbai every month. The federal probe agency will record the statement of Deshmukh under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the criminal investigation being carried out by it in the alleged Rs 100 crore bribery-cum-extortion racket in the Maharashtra Police establishment.

It registered a case against Deshmukh and others based on a corruption case filed against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

