BJP confined Adityanath to his home: Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel here on Tuesday said the BJP has confined UP CM Yogi Adityanath to his home, apparently referring to his candidature from the Gorakhpur constituency in the state Assembly polls.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 18-01-2022 23:00 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 23:00 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel here on Tuesday said the BJP has confined UP CM Yogi Adityanath to his home, apparently referring to his candidature from the Gorakhpur constituency in the state Assembly polls. It shows that they have accepted defeat, said Baghel as he claimed that people are backing the Congress.

''In three meetings of Gautam Buddh Nagar, the change was visible as farmers and the youth were angry with Modi and Yogi governments,'' Baghel told reporters in the presence of Congress candidate Pradeep Mathur. He said women want a change as they feel unsafe under the Yogi government. Moreover, the BJP has confined him to his home, Baghel said. The chief minister also accused the BJP of using religion to garner votes. The BJP not only uses religion to get votes but now it has gone a step ahead and minted notes by purchasing the land of farmers at cheaper rates and then selling the same at exorbitant rates, Baghel alleged.

The Chhattisgarh government is developing places and temples related to Lord Ram since it considers its moral responsibility to protect and develop places of faith and protect culture, he said. While his government has completed the first phase of the 2200-km-long Ram Van Gaman Path, the UP government has failed to do it since it wanted to get votes in lieu of it, he alleged. The BJP did nothing during its 15-year rule in Chhattisgarh, the chief minister alleged. Baghel also slammed the ruling BJP over ED raids against opposition leaders.

Raids by the ED against opposition leaders before or during elections show how central agencies set up by first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru are being misused, he said. When will residences of CM Yogi Adityanath’s aides be raided, he asked.

