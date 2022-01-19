Left Menu

'Modi' remark row: BJP MLA asks Maha Congress chief to publish pic of 'goon'

Former Maharashtra minister and BJP MLA Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar has termed false state Congress president Nana Patoles clarification on the Modi reference in his controversial speech, which has triggered protests from BJP workers across the state.

Updated: 19-01-2022 13:58 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 13:52 IST
Former Maharashtra minister and BJP MLA Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar has termed ''false'' state Congress president Nana Patole's clarification on the ''Modi'' reference in his controversial speech, which has triggered protests from BJP workers across the state. Patole has kicked up a controversy with his purported remark in a video that he could ''beat up, badmouth Modi''. He later clarified that he was referring to a local goon named Modi in Bhandara district, and was not talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nilangekar issued a statement demanding that Patole publish the photograph of the said man and share his details. ''The language used by Maharashtra Congress president is frightening. He is not talking about holding the rule of law, which is the testimony to the current law and order scenario in the state. Patole's language shows that the idea of ​​the rule of law is not acceptable to Congress. It is the nature of Congress to play politics of killings. Patole is the true symbol of the Congress culture which relies only on violence,'' Nilangekar alleged. The opposition BJP has been demanding police action against Patole and his arrest.

