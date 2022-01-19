"In the name of God, go", UK PM Johnson told by former minister
A senior Conservative lawmaker and former minister on Wednesday told Boris Johnson he should resign as prime minister after a series of missteps including attending a party in his Downing Street residence during a coronavirus lockdown.
"I spent weeks and months defending the prime minister against often angry constituents and I reminded them of his success in delivering Brexit, vaccines and many other things," former Brexit minister David Davis told Johnson in parliament.
"But I expect my leaders to shoulder the responsibility for the actions they take," he added, before citing a quote from Conservative lawmaker Leo Amery to then prime minister Neville Chamberlain in 1940. "I will remind him of a quotation all too familiar to him ... 'in the name of God, go'."
