Indonesia stocks inch higher after MSCI extends review to November
Indonesian stocks rose 0.7% on Wednesday after MSCI delayed its review of the country's emerging markets status to November, citing progress in Jakarta's reform measures.
- Country:
- Indonesia
Indonesian stocks rose slightly on Wednesday after index provider MSCI pushed its review on the country's emerging markets status to November to assess the slate of reform measures rolled out by Jakarta. Indonesia's benchmark index gained 0.7% in early trading on Wednesday.
Indonesian assets have been hammered since January, when MSCI froze the country's stocks in its indexes and raised the prospect of a downgrade to frontier status. The index provider late on Tuesday called the measures from Indonesia a "step in the right direction", but warned it would consider options such as a consultation on a downgrade to frontier status if sufficient progress was not evident by its November review.
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