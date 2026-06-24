Indonesia stocks inch higher after MSCI extends review to November

Indonesian Stocks Rose Slightly On Wednesday After Index Provider Msci Pushed Its Review On The Countrys Emerging Markets Status To November To Assess The Slate Of Reform Measures Rolled Out By Jakarta Indonesias Benchmark Index Gained In Early Trading On Wednesday Indonesian Assets Have Been Hammered Since January

Indonesian ​stocks rose slightly ​on Wednesday ‌after index ​provider MSCI pushed its review on the ‌country's emerging markets status to November to assess the slate of reform measures rolled ‌out by Jakarta. Indonesia's benchmark index ‌gained 0.7% in early trading on Wednesday.

Indonesian assets have been hammered since January, when MSCI ⁠froze ​the ⁠country's stocks in its indexes and raised ⁠the prospect of a downgrade to frontier ​status. The index provider late on Tuesday ⁠called the measures from Indonesia a "step in the ⁠right ​direction", but warned it would consider options such as a ⁠consultation on a downgrade to frontier status if ⁠sufficient ⁠progress was not evident by its November review.