Indonesia stocks inch higher after MSCI extends review to November

Indonesian stocks rose 0.7% on Wednesday after MSCI delayed its review of the country's emerging markets status to November, citing progress in Jakarta's reform measures.

Reuters | Indonesian Stocks Rose Slightly On Wednesday After Index Provider Msci Pushed Its Review On The Countrys Emerging Markets Status To November To Assess The Slate Of Reform Measures Rolled Out By Jakarta Indonesias Benchmark Index Gained In Early Trading On Wednesday Indonesian Assets Have Been Hammered Since January | Updated: 24-06-2026 07:37 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 07:37 IST
Indonesia stocks inch higher after MSCI extends review to November
Joko Widodo
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesian ​stocks rose slightly ​on Wednesday ‌after index ​provider MSCI pushed its review on the ‌country's emerging markets status to November to assess the slate of reform measures rolled ‌out by Jakarta. Indonesia's benchmark index ‌gained 0.7% in early trading on Wednesday.

Indonesian assets have been hammered since January, when MSCI ⁠froze ​the ⁠country's stocks in its indexes and raised ⁠the prospect of a downgrade to frontier ​status. The index provider late on Tuesday ⁠called the measures from Indonesia a "step in the ⁠right ​direction", but warned it would consider options such as a ⁠consultation on a downgrade to frontier status if ⁠sufficient ⁠progress was not evident by its November review.

TRENDING

1
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
2
INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

India
3
Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

India
4
Delhi Pension Adalat Resolves Grievances of BSNL and MTNL Retirees

Delhi Pension Adalat Resolves Grievances of BSNL and MTNL Retirees

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The New Geography of AI: Urban Gains, Rural Displacement

The Hidden Bosses in India's Gig Economy: AI, Apps and Worker Rights

Rwanda’s Export Challenge: IMF Urges Reforms to Unlock Growth and Cut Trade Gaps

Agriculture’s Make-or-Break Moment: Feed 10 Billion People Without Burning the Planet

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026