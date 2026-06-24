Anthropic's Mythos model found vulnerabilities in classified US government systems, AP reports 

Anthropic's Mythos model identified vulnerabilities in highly sensitive U.S. government computer systems within hours during a testing exercise as part of Project Glasswing.

Reuters | Anthropics Mythos Model Identified Vulnerabilities In Highly Sensitive Us Government Computer Systems During A Testing Exercise | Updated: 24-06-2026 07:50 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 07:50 IST
Anthropic's Mythos model found vulnerabilities in classified US government systems, AP reports 
  • Country:
  • United States

​Anthropic's Mythos model identified vulnerabilities in ‌highly ​sensitive U.S. government computer systems during a testing exercise, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

Anthropic teamed up with Washington's ‌intelligence agencies to conduct tests using Mythos under Project Glasswing, the AP said, referring to a restricted program designed to find and fix vulnerabilities in critical software before attackers ‌could exploit them. Senator Mark Warner of Virginia referred to the testing in ‌a congressional hearing this month, saying he had been informed by National Security Agency chief Joshua Rudd that Mythos "broke into almost all of our classified systems, not in weeks, but in hours." Citing an unidentified ⁠U.S. ​official, the AP ⁠said that although Mythos identified certain vulnerabilities within hours, that did not mean the model was able to ⁠exploit them within that time. The White House, Anthropic and the Department of Defense did not immediately ​respond to Reuters' requests for comment. IPO-bound Anthropic's relationship with the U.S. government ⁠has been rocky. The company refused to allow the U.S. military to use its AI models for domestic ⁠surveillance ​and fully autonomous weapons systems and the government retaliated by putting it on a national security blacklist.

The U.S. government also this month ordered the company ⁠to suspend exports of its latest Mythos and Fable AI models to destinations worldwide and ⁠all foreign ⁠nationals, citing national security concerns. The New York Times reported earlier in the day that the NSA lost access to Mythos amid ‌the dispute.

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