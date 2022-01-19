Left Menu

CDS Bipin Rawat's brother Colonel (retd) Vijay Rawat joins BJP ahead of Uttarakhand polls

Late Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat's brother Colonel Vijay Rawat (Retd), joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday ahead of the upcoming Uttarakhand elections.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 19-01-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 20:21 IST
CDS Bipin Rawat's brother Colonel (retd) Vijay Rawat joins BJP ahead of Uttarakhand polls
Colonel Vijay Rawat (Retd) joining BJP in presence of Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Late Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat's brother Colonel Vijay Rawat (Retd), joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday ahead of the upcoming Uttarakhand elections. This came after Vijay Rawat met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami in Delhi earlier today.

"I'm grateful to have been given the opportunity to join BJP. My father was with BJP after retiring and now I've gotten a chance", said Rawat. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision is out-of-the-box. His thoughts about the development of the country inspire us to join BJP", he added.

Welcoming Vijay Rawat to BJP, CM Dhami said, "Late CDS Bipin Rawat wanted to work for Uttarakhand. We are glad that Vijay Rawat, his brother is here to take forward his ideology." "BJP has always respected the Indian soldiers", he added. CDS Rawat, who hailed from Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand, died in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8 last year along with 13 others including his wife Madhulika Rawat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022