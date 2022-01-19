CDS Bipin Rawat's brother Colonel (retd) Vijay Rawat joins BJP ahead of Uttarakhand polls

Late Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat's brother Colonel Vijay Rawat (Retd), joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday ahead of the upcoming Uttarakhand elections. This came after Vijay Rawat met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami in Delhi earlier today.

"I'm grateful to have been given the opportunity to join BJP. My father was with BJP after retiring and now I've gotten a chance", said Rawat. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision is out-of-the-box. His thoughts about the development of the country inspire us to join BJP", he added.

Welcoming Vijay Rawat to BJP, CM Dhami said, "Late CDS Bipin Rawat wanted to work for Uttarakhand. We are glad that Vijay Rawat, his brother is here to take forward his ideology." "BJP has always respected the Indian soldiers", he added. CDS Rawat, who hailed from Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand, died in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8 last year along with 13 others including his wife Madhulika Rawat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)