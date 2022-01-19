Left Menu

Priyanka Maurya, face of Congress' 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' campaign likely to join BJP

Priyanka Maurya, a face of the 'Ladki Hun, Lad Sakti Hun' campaign of Congress in Uttar Pradesh, is mulling over joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after she was denied a ticket to contest in the UP assembly elections.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 23:18 IST
Priyanka Maurya, face of Congress' 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' campaign likely to join BJP
Congress worker Priyanka Maurya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Priyanka Maurya, a face of the 'Ladki Hun, Lad Sakti Hun' campaign of Congress in Uttar Pradesh, is mulling over joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after she was denied a ticket to contest in the UP assembly elections. Asked whether she would join the BJP, Maurya, who was seen in the party office in Lucknow earlier on Wednesday, indicated that she may join the ruling party in the state. "Probably, yes. I have worked a lot in the field but ticket distribution was pre-planned. I was not given a ticket, but I was a deserving candidate," she told ANI.

"Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon is a slogan but Congress didn't give me a chance to fight," she added. Maurya, who is a vice president of Mahila Congress in Uttar Pradesh, said she will take the final decision soon.

The Congress was holding 'marathons' across the state as part of its 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' campaign ahead of assembly elections but these have been postponed in view of a rise in COVID-19 cases. Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
2
Noted criminal lawyer Shrikant Shivade dead

Noted criminal lawyer Shrikant Shivade dead

 India
3
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Barty reaches third round on First Nations Peoples Day; Tennis-From quarantine to centre court, Badosa relishing life as a seed and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Barty reaches third round on First Nations Peopl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022