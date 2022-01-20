Kremlin says U.S. sanctions threats risk destabilising situation further
The Kremlin said on Thursday that U.S. warnings of possible disastrous consequences for Russia would not help reduce soaring tensions over Ukraine and could even destabilize the situation further.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the remark to reporters after U.S. President Joe Biden predicted on Wednesday that Russia will make a move on Ukraine and said Moscow would pay dearly for a full-scale invasion.
