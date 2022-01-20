Left Menu

Kremlin says U.S. sanctions threats risk destabilising situation further

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-01-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 15:09 IST
Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: President of Russia
The Kremlin said on Thursday that U.S. warnings of possible disastrous consequences for Russia would not help reduce soaring tensions over Ukraine and could even destabilize the situation further.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the remark to reporters after U.S. President Joe Biden predicted on Wednesday that Russia will make a move on Ukraine and said Moscow would pay dearly for a full-scale invasion.

