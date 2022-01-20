Left Menu

UP polls: Avtar Singh Bhadana to withdraw nomination from Jewar

BJPs Dhirendra Singh currently represents Jewar in the UP assembly.Bhadana, a native of Haryana, had earlier been in the Congress and is a four-time Lok Sabha MP.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 20-01-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 20:55 IST
UP polls: Avtar Singh Bhadana to withdraw nomination from Jewar
  • Country:
  • India

Avtar Singh Bhadana, who is suffering from COVID-19, will withdraw his nomination for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls from Jewar constituency in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, the Rashtriya Lok Dal sources said on Thursday.

Bhadana, the sitting MLA from Meerapur seat in Muzaffarnagar, had recently quit the BJP and joined the RLD, which is fighting the election in alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

The 64-year-old Gurjar leader had earlier this week filed his nomination from Jewar which goes to polls on February 10 during the first of UP assembly elections. “Avtar Singh Bhadana has informed the RLD high command that he will not be able to contest the poll because he is infected with coronavirus at the moment,” an RLD source told PTI.

“The RLD is considering his replacement for the Jewar seat and the candidate will be declared on Friday,” the source added. BJP's Dhirendra Singh currently represents Jewar in the UP assembly.

Bhadana, a native of Haryana, had earlier been in the Congress and is a four-time Lok Sabha MP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
3
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022