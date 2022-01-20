UP polls: Avtar Singh Bhadana to withdraw nomination from Jewar

Avtar Singh Bhadana, who is suffering from COVID-19, will withdraw his nomination for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls from Jewar constituency in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, the Rashtriya Lok Dal sources said on Thursday.

Bhadana, the sitting MLA from Meerapur seat in Muzaffarnagar, had recently quit the BJP and joined the RLD, which is fighting the election in alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

The 64-year-old Gurjar leader had earlier this week filed his nomination from Jewar which goes to polls on February 10 during the first of UP assembly elections. “Avtar Singh Bhadana has informed the RLD high command that he will not be able to contest the poll because he is infected with coronavirus at the moment,” an RLD source told PTI.

“The RLD is considering his replacement for the Jewar seat and the candidate will be declared on Friday,” the source added. BJP's Dhirendra Singh currently represents Jewar in the UP assembly.

Bhadana, a native of Haryana, had earlier been in the Congress and is a four-time Lok Sabha MP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)