INLD will merge with JJP during next Assembly polls, claims Digvijay Chautala

Jannayak Janta Party leader Digvijay Singh Chautala on Thursday claimed that the Indian National Lok Dal will merge with his outfit at the time of next Assembly polls in the state.

His remark came days after Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala said the JJP will soon merge with the BJP.

The JJP and the BJP run the coalition government in Haryana.

The JJP came into existence in December 2018 after a vertical split in the INLD following a feud in the Chautala family.

The JJP has 10 MLAs in the state and is led by Digvijay's father Ajay Singh Chautala. Digvijay Chautala, who is the secretary general of the JJP and brother of Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, in a one-line tweet said, ''October 2024 mein hoga INLD ka JJP mein vilay (in October 2024, the INLD will merge with the JJP).'' The Haryana Assembly polls are due in October 2024.

Asked to comment on Digvijay's tweet, Dushyant Chautala said, ''He must have said this after some thought.'' ''What Digvijay said today, that day is not far away when that will happen as many of their (INLD) leaders are deserting and joining us,'' said Dushyant Chautala.

Reacting to it, INLD state president Nafe Singh Rathee said the JJP leaders were daydreaming and claimed that the Ajay Singh Chautala-led outfit's base is eroding in Haryana.

He said the INLD is a party that has been nurtured by former Deputy Prime Minister Chaudhary Devi Lal.

''The INLD continues to strongly fight for the people's cause,'' Rathee said, according to a statement.

He said in 2024, the INLD will return to power in Haryana and Abhay Singh Chautala will be the state's chief minister.