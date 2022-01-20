Left Menu

Turkey's Erdogan says he will visit Ukraine in early February

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 20-01-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 22:05 IST
Turkey's Erdogan says he will visit Ukraine in early February
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday he will be going to Ukraine in early February and hoped to bring together the Russian and Ukrainian leaders as soon as possible, amid rising tensions in the region.

"In the early days of next month, I have a visit to Ukraine," Erdogan told a news conference with the leader of El Salvador in Ankara. "Our hope is for peace to reign in the region."

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
3
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022