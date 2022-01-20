Turkey's Erdogan says he will visit Ukraine in early February
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 20-01-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 22:05 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday he will be going to Ukraine in early February and hoped to bring together the Russian and Ukrainian leaders as soon as possible, amid rising tensions in the region.
"In the early days of next month, I have a visit to Ukraine," Erdogan told a news conference with the leader of El Salvador in Ankara. "Our hope is for peace to reign in the region."
