Do you see any other face: Priyanka on Cong's CM candidate in UP polls

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday virtually pitched herself as the party's face in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections but did not confirm whether she would contest the polls or not.

''Do you see any other face from the Congress party,'' she said when asked who would be the party's chief ministerial face in UP polls.

''You are seeing my face everywhere,'' the Congress leader added while addressing a press conference to release the party's 'youth manifesto' along with her brother and former president Rahul Gandhi. Asked whether she would herself contest the assembly polls, Priyanka Gandhi said, ''We have not yet decided.'' She said it would be known once that is decided.

Priyanka Gandhi, who is the general secretary in-charge for Congress in Uttar Pradesh, said the party would certainly look into supporting other parties if the situation were to arise after the elections. She, however, said that the Congress would have implementing its vision for youth, especially women, in Uttar Pradesh as a priority while extending any such support for government formation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)