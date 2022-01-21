2-term MLA cries foul play by Kalyan Singh's son, enters fray on Shiv Sena ticket

A two-term Bahujan Samaj Party legislator, who was keen on contesting on an SP ticket in the upcoming Assembly elections, has alleged that the Akhilesh Yadav-led party denied him a ticket on the instructions of late chief minister Kalyan Singh’s son. After filing his nomination papers from the Debai constituency on a Shiv Sena ticket on Friday, Shribhagwan Sharma aka Guddu Pandit said Kalyan Singh’s son Rajveer Singh, the BJP MP from Etah, nurtured rivalry against him since several years and ensured he did not get the Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket.

Explaining the reason for the rivalry, Sharma said he had trounced Singh in the 2007 and 2012 Assembly elections. Since then, Sharma said, the late chief minister’s son has been nurturing rivalry against him and flexing his political muscle in every party to keep him out of contention.

Singh also ensured that his wife did not get an MP ticket from Aligarh for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Singh alleged.

