Ukraine president welcomes Canadian loan as boosting European security

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 21:39 IST
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday thanked Canada for its decision to loan 120 million Canadian dollars ($95.6 million) to help Ukraine in its standoff with Russia.

"Our two nations share the view that the European security is impossible without Ukraine's security," Zelenskiy said in a tweet.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country was also looking at other ways to support Kyiv as a crisis with Russia deepens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

