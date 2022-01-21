Ukraine president welcomes Canadian loan as boosting European security
Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 21:39 IST
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday thanked Canada for its decision to loan 120 million Canadian dollars ($95.6 million) to help Ukraine in its standoff with Russia.
"Our two nations share the view that the European security is impossible without Ukraine's security," Zelenskiy said in a tweet.
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country was also looking at other ways to support Kyiv as a crisis with Russia deepens.
