PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-01-2022 00:22 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 00:22 IST
Over 2.29 lakh candidates file nomination papers for Odisha rural polls
Over 2.29 lakh candidates have filed their nomination papers for upcoming panchayat elections in Odisha, an official said on Friday. The process of nomination filing started on January 17 and ended on Friday.

The elections will be held for 91,913 members of wards, 6,793 of panchayat samitis, 853 of zilla parishads and 6,794 sarpanchs. A maximum of 1,62,297 people filed nomination papers for the ward member polls, while 34,613 others submitted for sarpanch elections. At least 28,153 candidates filed nominations for panchayat samiti members, and 3,999 for posts of zilla prishads.

The candidates contesting for zilla parishad elections will only be allotted party symbols, State Election Commissioner, Odisha A P Padhi said.

The papers will be scrutinised on January 22, while the last date for withdrawal of nominations is January 25, he said.

Over 2.79 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the panchayat polls that will be held in five phases between February 16 and 24 from 7 am to 1 pm. Counting of votes will take place on February 26, 27 and 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

