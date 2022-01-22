Previous govts misled people in UP, worked for particular section of society: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday fresh scathing attacks on previous governments of Uttar Pradesh for working for a particular section of the society and highlighted that the incidents of dacoity, loot, murder and riots have reduced after the BJP came to power. He said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worked for the overall growth of UP.

Addressing a public meeting in Meerut today, Shah said, "For the last 20-25 years, people in Uttar Pradesh were misled by the governments." Shah said that one party came to power and worked for the development of one section of society, the other came and worked for the development of another section of society but 'BJP worked for the overall growth of the state'.

The Home Minister further stated that if each and every person in the state is not happy, it means the country will not be happy because UP is the most populated state in India. "I request people not to vote for any MLA, but to vote for that person who will change the fate of the state," Shah added.

Speaking further, Shah said, "Today, after 5 years, I have the report card of BJP government in UP. I challenge Mayawati and Akhilesh to discuss figures with me. In comparison to 2016, today there is 70 per cent reduction in dacoity, 69 per cent in loot, 32 per cent in murder, 86 per cent in riots, 22 per cent in dowry death and 52 per cent in rape cases." "After the formation of double engine government, 1.67 crore mothers in UP were given free gas cylinders and gas stoves for the first time. Under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, our government has so far given Rs 32,500 crore to about 2.48 crore farmers," he added.

Earlier today, the senior BJP leader held a door to door campaign in Kairana city of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh and met people who migrated from the city under the misgovernance of the Samajwadi Party. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7.The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

