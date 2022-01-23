Bengal guv pays tribute to Netaji, urges Mamata to work within constitutional framework

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Sunday paid homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on the occasion of his 125th birth anniversary and said his ''life is an inspiration and motivation for all''.

Taking to Twitter, Dhankhar also stated that a portrait of the revolutionary leader was unveiled at Raj Bhavan on the occasion.

''Nation pays homage #NetajiSubhashChandraBose on #NetajiJayanti. Grand statue of #Netaji at India Gate Canopy - a befitting tribute to icon @PMOIndia. His life is inspiration and motivation for all to always keep nation first,'' he tweeted.

The governor, during the day, along with wife Sudesh Dhankhar offered floral tributes at Netaji’s statue at Shyambazar five-point crossing.

During his speech at Shyambazar, Dhankhar hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee yet again, alleging that she did not follow her constitutional duties in the last two years.

He urged her to take oath on this auspicious day to act within the constitutional framework.

''I had sought details on pandemic purchase, Bengal Business Summit, Andal Airport, Maa Canteen, sports club, political campaigns against CAA but got no information,'' he said.

The governor vowed to carry on his duties as the constitutional head of the state. PTI BSM RMS RMS

