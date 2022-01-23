Left Menu

ED, CBI all are welcome, I am ready, if they want to arrest me, they can: Satyendar Jain

Hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that sources have apprised that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will arrest Health Minister Satyendar Jain in the coming days, Jain on Sunday took a veiled jibe at the Centre and said that it is "politics" being done ahead of assembly polls, adding that the Aam Aadmi Party will not step back from contesting the polls due to this.

Hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that sources have apprised that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will arrest Health Minister Satyendar Jain in the coming days, Jain on Sunday took a veiled jibe at the Centre and said that it is "politics" being done ahead of assembly polls, adding that the Aam Aadmi Party will not step back from contesting the polls due to this. The Delhi Health Minister said, "They are welcome to come whenever they want. Even before this, they have raided me twice but all went into vain."

"This is all politics and last time they did it during the Punjab elections also. ED, CBI all are welcome. I am ready, if they want to arrest me, they can arrest me," he said. Meanwhile, Jain who is in Punjab for state election said "we will not take back steps because of all these. We are all way ready to fight the election."

This comes soon after the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that sources have apprised that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will arrest Health Minister Satyender Kumar Jain in the coming days. Speaking at a press conference, the chief minister said the Centre conducted raids twice on the health minister but nothing has been found against him. They are welcome this time too.

"Our sources have apprised us that in the coming days, ED will arrest Satyendar Jain. Raids by the Centre have been done twice against him but in vain. They are welcome this time too," Kejriwal said. The Aam Aadmi Party chief further noted, "With elections nearing, Central agencies are also becoming active. BJP can send all agencies. Not only, Satyendra Jain but they can also send them to me, Manish Sisodia, Bhagwant Mann. We will welcome them with a smile."

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. AAP had finished second in the last assembly elections in the state. (ANI)

