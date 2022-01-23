UP polls: Mulayam, Akhilesh, Swami Prasad Maurya among SP star campaigners for first phase

Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, party chief Akhilesh Yadav and new entrant to the party Swami Prasad Maurya are among its 30 star campaigners for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly election.

The other prominent star campaigners are national vice-president Kiranmay Nanda, principal general secretary Ramgopal Yadav, Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan, the party's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Naresh Uttam Patel, leader of opposition in the Assembly Ramgobind Chaudhary.

The party's national executive member Javed Ali Khan and Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha president Mohammad Fahad have also been named as star campaigners.

Dara Singh Chauhan and Dharam Singh Saini, who quit as ministers and from the BJP to join the SP, are not in the list of 30 star campaigners.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Ahmed Hasan and the party's Maharashtra unit chief Abu Asim Azmi are not in the list. Senior party leader Azam Khan who is lodged in jail too is not in the list.

In the first of the seven phases, polling will be held in 58 assembly constituencies spread over 11 districts on February 10. The districts which are going to poll in the first phase are Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra.

The final-phase polling will be on March 7 and the results will be declared on March 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)