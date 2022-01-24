Left Menu

BJP is not Hindutva, it used Hindutva for power: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has used Hindutva for power and asserted that it will not leave Hindutva.

Updated: 24-01-2022 09:01 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 09:01 IST
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray . Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has used Hindutva for power and asserted that it will not leave Hindutva. Addressing the Shiv Sainiks virtually on the 96th birth anniversary of the party founder Bal Thackeray, Uddhav also said that the party will try to expand its footprint outside the state and aim for a national role.

Thackeray said that the Shiv Sena has left the BJP but it will not leave Hindutva. "We are the ones who supported them (BJP). We had an alliance for 25 years. BJP used Hindutva for power. We left BJP but will not leave Hindutva. BJP is not Hindutva. Tactics were used against us when we challenged them," he said.

"(Union Home Minister) Amit Shah said fight alone; we are ready to fight alone," he added. The Maharashtra Chief Minister also said that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has shrunk as its old constituents like Akali Dal and Shiv Sena walked out.

As the Shiv Sena is now testing waters in other states too, the Maharashtra Chief Minister asked the party workers to not be overwhelmed by defeat. "Even if we lose, don't be overwhelmed. We will win someday," he said.

Talking of the recent Nagar Panchayat elections where Shiv Sena secured just the fourth position, Uddhav said that the party did not contest all seats. "Even though we are at number four today, more Nagar Panchayat seats were elected today than those we fought and even won in the alliance (with BJP). We must take this election seriously," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

