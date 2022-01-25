UK PM virtually meets with world leaders to discuss Ukraine situation

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson virtually met with leaders of the U.S., Italy, Poland, France, Germany, European Council, European Commission, and NATO to discuss the Ukraine situation, Downing Street said in a statement on Monday.

"The leaders agreed that, should a further Russian incursion into Ukraine happen, allies must enact swift retributive responses including an unprecedented package of sanctions," the statement said.

