UK PM virtually meets with world leaders to discuss Ukraine situation

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2022 03:58 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 03:58 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson virtually met with leaders of the U.S., Italy, Poland, France, Germany, European Council, European Commission, and NATO to discuss the Ukraine situation, Downing Street said in a statement on Monday.

"The leaders agreed that, should a further Russian incursion into Ukraine happen, allies must enact swift retributive responses including an unprecedented package of sanctions," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

