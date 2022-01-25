Uttarakhand polls: Party supreme for me, says BJP MLA Khanduri over denial of ticket

At a time when the BJP is busy pacifying leaders denied ticket for the Uttarakhand Assembly polls, Yamkeshwar MLA Ritu Khanduri said for her the party is paramount and the decision of not fielding her must have a good reason.

The party has gambled on Renu Bisht in place of Khanduri from Yamkeshwar this time. Party sources said the decision was based on a pre-poll internal survey, which showed grim chances of her winning the seat.

Ritu Khanduri is the daughter of former CM Maj Gen Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri.

When asked why she was denied the ticket, Khanduri said, ''I come from a family in which I don't ask many questions. There must have been some reason for not giving me the ticket. For me, the party is paramount.'' ''I feel if the party has taken this decision, it must have been for some good purpose. I have no problem with this decision,'' said Khanduri.

Khanduri had defeated Bisht by 8,982 votes in the 2017 Assembly polls. Bisht had contested as an independent candidate then.

Ten sitting MLAs, including Khanduri, were dropped from the BJP's first list of 59 candidates released last week for the February 14 Assembly polls in Uttarakhand.

The MLAs denied ticket had revolted against the party leadership. Efforts are underway at different levels in the party to persuade them.

The main opposition Congress is also dealing with the same problem. Over 10 candidates are facing resentment from within the party.

Ramnagar seat from where the party has fielded its poll campaign head and former CM Harish Rawat is having the same problem as other strong contender for the seat, state Congress working president Ranjit Rawat, is said to be very unhappy with the party's decision.

