Pb polls: 12 nominations filed on first day

SAD candidates Jagmeet Singh Brar and Kanwarjit Singh and Congress nominee Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon were among 12 people who filed their nominations for the Punjab assembly polls on Tuesday. The process of the filling of papers began on Tuesday, Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju said. The nomination process will continue till February 1.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-01-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 22:30 IST
SAD candidates Jagmeet Singh Brar and Kanwarjit Singh and Congress nominee Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon were among 12 people who filed their nominations for the Punjab assembly polls on Tuesday. The process of the filling of papers began on Tuesday, Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju said. The nomination process will continue till February 1. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on February 2 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is February 4.

Among Shiromani Akali Dal candidates, Jagmeet Brar filed nomination from Maur, Kanwarjit Singh from Muktsar, Darshan Singh Shivalik from Gill, Ranjit Singh Brahmpura from Khadoor Sahib and Manpreet Ayali from Dakha.

Congress candidate Kushaldeep Dhillon filed his nomination from Faridkot seat and AAP candidate Harjot Bains from Anandpur Sahib seat.

Voting for Punjab's 117 assembly seats will be held on February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10.

