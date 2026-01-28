India Mourns: Tragic Loss of Ajit Pawar in Air Crash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi contacted NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar to express his condolences following the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a Baramati air crash.

Ajit Pawar, age 66, was among five individuals killed in the tragic incident in Pune district on Wednesday morning. Modi praised Ajit's grassroots connection and leadership.

Modi described Ajit Pawar as a dedicated leader committed to Maharashtra's welfare, expressing sorrow over his premature death. He conveyed support to those affected by the loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)