India Mourns: Tragic Loss of Ajit Pawar in Air Crash
Tragedy struck as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar perished in an air crash in Baramati, along with four others. Prime Minister Modi extended his deepest condolences to NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar, acknowledging Ajit Pawar's significant impact as a connected and respected leader in Maharashtra.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 15:22 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 15:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi contacted NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar to express his condolences following the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a Baramati air crash.
Ajit Pawar, age 66, was among five individuals killed in the tragic incident in Pune district on Wednesday morning. Modi praised Ajit's grassroots connection and leadership.
Modi described Ajit Pawar as a dedicated leader committed to Maharashtra's welfare, expressing sorrow over his premature death. He conveyed support to those affected by the loss.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Loss: The Impact of Ajit Pawar's Untimely Death in Maharashtra Plane Crash
A Tribute to Ajit Pawar: A Leader Maharashtra Will Miss
Shock and Suspicion: Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash
Maharashtra Mourns: Ajit Pawar's Legacy in Focus
Tragic Crash Claims Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar